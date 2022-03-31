StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemours (NYSE:CC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 92,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

