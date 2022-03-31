StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

