StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 563,440 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

