StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
KO opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.
In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
