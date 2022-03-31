StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

