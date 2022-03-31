StockNews.com Begins Coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

