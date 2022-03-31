StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMR. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.