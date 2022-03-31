StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.