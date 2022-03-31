StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HT. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.