StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

