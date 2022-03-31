StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 104,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.