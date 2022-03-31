StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KT (NYSE:KT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
KT stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%.
KT Company Profile (Get Rating)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
