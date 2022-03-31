StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

