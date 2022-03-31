StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

