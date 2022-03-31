StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $89.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
