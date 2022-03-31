StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.