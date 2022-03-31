StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MFIN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

