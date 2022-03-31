StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
MFIN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
