StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

