StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

