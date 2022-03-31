StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of NTP stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Nam Tai Property (Get Rating)
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.
