StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.
About National Bankshares (Get Rating)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
