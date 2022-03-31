StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.