StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.