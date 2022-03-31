StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $86,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

