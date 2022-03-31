StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

OEC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

