StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

