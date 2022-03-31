StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.