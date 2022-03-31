StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
PPSI opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
