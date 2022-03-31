StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $61.21 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

