StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $337.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.69.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

