StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

RHI stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Robert Half International has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

