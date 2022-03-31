StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.
RHI stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Robert Half International has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $125.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
