StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.