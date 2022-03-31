StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

