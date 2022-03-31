StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.