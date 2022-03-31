StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
TR opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of -0.01.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
