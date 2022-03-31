StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Umpqua by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

