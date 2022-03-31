StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBC opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.86.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.