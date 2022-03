StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBC opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.