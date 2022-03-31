StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

BLUE stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in bluebird bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

