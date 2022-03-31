StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $386.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 375.01 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.