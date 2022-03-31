StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

