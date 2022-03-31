StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of CSV opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $810.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

