StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107,354.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.