StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners increased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.16.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

