StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DAKT opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 688,628 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 314,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.