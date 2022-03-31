StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Ebix has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. Ebix’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

