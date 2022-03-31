StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Shares of EFX opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.13.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

