StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $345.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 509.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EZCORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
