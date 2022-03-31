StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of FWONK opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

