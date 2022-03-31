StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

