StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $181.38.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
