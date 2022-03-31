StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $488.40 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.83. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

