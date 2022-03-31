StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

