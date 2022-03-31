StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.