StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

