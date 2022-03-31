StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

RSG opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $98.72 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

