StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.
RSG opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $98.72 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
